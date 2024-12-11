The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated on Wednesday that Moscow is steadfast in its refusal to make concessions regarding Ukraine, underscoring President Vladimir Putin's concrete proposals as the only pathway to peace.

This declaration follows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's appeal for an instant ceasefire and negotiations to halt the 'madness' in the region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has requested solid security guarantees amid his efforts for Ukraine to join NATO.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that those anticipating Russian concessions are either forgetful of previous assertions or lack comprehensive understanding. Putin asserts that Ukrainian NATO membership is unacceptable and demands full control of the four Ukrainian territories he claims for Russia to achieve peace.

