Crackdown on Delhi Gun Runners

Delhi Police apprehended two members of an interstate arms supplier gang, including a juvenile. The arrest occurred in the Saket area following a tip-off. Weapons recovered were sourced from Aligarh, intended for distribution in south Delhi. The main accused, Mohit, is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a segment of an interstate arms supplier network, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, including a juvenile. This was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The primary suspect, identified as Mohit, was intercepted alongside his accomplice in the Saket area on December 7 after authorities received specific intelligence about their activities.

Upon capture, law enforcement officials recovered two homemade pistols and bullets. The suspects confessed that these weapons, originating from Aligarh, were meant for distribution across southern Delhi districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

