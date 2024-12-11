Unraveling the Mystery: Arrest in Maharashtra Village Head's Tragic Case
Police have made a third arrest in the shocking abduction and murder case of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, Maharashtra. The incident has sparked widespread protests, prompting calls for a Special Investigation Team. Authorities urge calm as the investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, authorities announced the arrest of a third suspect in the abduction and murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, Maharashtra.
Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was forcefully taken from his vehicle near Dongaon Phata, hours before his body was discovered in the Daithana area.
The arrest comes amidst escalating tension and protests demanding justice, as local politician Prakash Solanke called for a Special Investigation Team to ensure a thorough inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- abduction
- murder
- Maharashtra
- village
- Santosh Deshmukh
- protests
- arrest
- investigation
- SIT
- police
Advertisement