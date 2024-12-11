Syria's New Government: A Turning Point Amid Sanctions and Reconstruction Challenges

Syria's new interim prime minister has outlined a challenging roadmap for the nation's recovery. With a focus on repatriating millions of refugees, ensuring the protection of citizens, and providing essential services, he acknowledges that rebuilding remains a massive hurdle due to limited foreign currency reserves.

Despite financial struggles, the administration is striving for international support to assist in Syria's reconstruction after a devastating civil war. This comes as countries consider lifting sanctions if the new government shows willingness to respect minorities and prevent the nation from becoming a terror hub.

Regional and international dynamics play a significant role, with the U.S. cautiously engaging with Syria's new leaders and potential shifts in sanctions. Meanwhile, Israel is actively countering threats from Syria, complicating the path to stability and peace.

