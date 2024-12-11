Left Menu

Tragedy in Kabul: Afghan Taliban's Leader Killed in Explosion

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, Taliban's acting minister for refugees and a senior leader of the Haqqani network, was killed in an explosion in Kabul, along with six others. The identity of those responsible for the blast is unknown. Haqqani was a key figure in the Taliban's interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:07 IST
Khalil Rahman Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader and acting minister for refugees, died in a deadly explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday. The blast also claimed six other lives, including several key members of the Haqqani network, which has a long-standing reputation for orchestrating major attacks throughout the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan.

The shocking attack adds to the ongoing instability in Afghan urban areas, even after the Taliban's promise to restore security following the departure of foreign forces in 2021. Anas Haqqani, his nephew, expressed deep sorrow, declaring the loss a significant blow. The incident poses a new challenge to the Taliban's efforts to maintain order and safety within the country.

The U.S. Treasury had previously labeled Khalil Haqqani as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' in 2011, offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. Responsibility for this recent explosion has yet to be claimed, as investigations are underway to uncover those behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

