Legal Battle Over Mosque-Temple Dispute Ignites Tensions

An FIR has been filed against an individual who allegedly threatened Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain on social media platform 'X', as tensions rise over a mosque-temple dispute in Sambhal district.

Jain, representing the Hindu side, reported the threat to cyber crime police, leading to an FIR being registered for intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The dispute centers on the Shahi Jama Masjid, surveyed after claims it was originally a Hindu temple site.

Protests and violence erupted following the survey, resulting in four deaths and many injuries. The central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with local authorities, are named in the Shahi Jama Masjid case petition, reflecting escalating tensions in the region.

