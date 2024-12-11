Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Mosque-Temple Dispute Ignites Tensions

An FIR was registered following a threat against Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain on social media. The lawyer, involved in a controversial mosque-temple dispute, faces intimidation amid tensions in Sambhal district. Violence erupted following court-ordered surveys of a mosque, highlighting religious and community tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against an individual who allegedly threatened Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain on social media platform 'X', as tensions rise over a mosque-temple dispute in Sambhal district.

Jain, representing the Hindu side, reported the threat to cyber crime police, leading to an FIR being registered for intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The dispute centers on the Shahi Jama Masjid, surveyed after claims it was originally a Hindu temple site.

Protests and violence erupted following the survey, resulting in four deaths and many injuries. The central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with local authorities, are named in the Shahi Jama Masjid case petition, reflecting escalating tensions in the region.

