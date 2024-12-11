India Strengthens Disaster Management: A Joint Effort

In a pivotal development for India's disaster management sector, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and the National Disaster Management Authority have formalized a strategic alliance by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration seeks to improve disaster resilience and enhance India's capabilities in HADR operations.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and Major General Ashok Kumar (retd), marking the start of a concerted effort to tackle disaster mitigation and preparedness challenges. This partnership embodies a 'whole of the nation' approach, bringing together diverse stakeholders and fostering synergy between military and civilian institutions.

The agreement outlines plans for joint studies, policy advisory roles, and nationwide awareness initiatives. It also underscores the importance of global cooperation in disaster-related diplomacy, aligning with India's foreign policy aims and emphasizing a comprehensive, technology-driven strategy for disaster management.

