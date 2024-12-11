Left Menu

India Strengthens Disaster Management: A Joint Effort

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and the National Disaster Management Authority have signed an MoU to enhance India's disaster management capabilities. This alliance aims to improve disaster resilience, coordinate HADR efforts, and foster global collaborations, aligning with India's foreign policy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST
India Strengthens Disaster Management: A Joint Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development for India's disaster management sector, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and the National Disaster Management Authority have formalized a strategic alliance by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration seeks to improve disaster resilience and enhance India's capabilities in HADR operations.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and Major General Ashok Kumar (retd), marking the start of a concerted effort to tackle disaster mitigation and preparedness challenges. This partnership embodies a 'whole of the nation' approach, bringing together diverse stakeholders and fostering synergy between military and civilian institutions.

The agreement outlines plans for joint studies, policy advisory roles, and nationwide awareness initiatives. It also underscores the importance of global cooperation in disaster-related diplomacy, aligning with India's foreign policy aims and emphasizing a comprehensive, technology-driven strategy for disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024