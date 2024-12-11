Nepal-India Defense Dialogue: A Strengthened Bond

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited India, engaging in talks with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss defense cooperation and regional security.

The series of meetings signifies a strategic effort to fortify military relations between the neighboring nations. General Sigdel also met with India's top defense and security officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighting the ongoing commitment to mutual defense interests.

During the visit, bilateral discussions included potential collaborative defense strategies, appreciation for India's self-reliance initiatives, and engagements with the Indian defense industry. General Sigdel's trip is pivotal in reinforcing regional security and military cooperation between Nepal and India.

