Controversy Over Arrested Monk in Bangladesh Sparks Legal and Social Turmoil

A Bangladesh court denied an early hearing for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail petition, maintaining the hearing date on January 2, 2025. The monk, facing sedition charges, was arrested for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest incited protests and counter-campaigns involving legal and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:22 IST
Chinmoy Krishna Das
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant legal development, a Bangladesh court has denied a request to advance the hearing date for the bail petition of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is detained on sedition charges. The court confirmed that the hearing will proceed as scheduled on January 2, 2025, despite a plea for an earlier date.

Court officials outlined that the Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, dismissed the request because the lawyer advocating for the advance, Rabindra Ghose, lacked the authorized power of attorney to represent Das. Ghose acknowledged this oversight, pledging to secure the necessary documentation promptly.

The case has sparked widespread protests, as Das' supporters challenge the legitimacy of the charges, asserting he is the victim of positional power play. Meanwhile, a counter-campaign seeks to ban the association he was formerly linked with, accentuating the case's complexity amid broader socio-political dynamics in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

