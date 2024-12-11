Controversy Over Arrested Monk in Bangladesh Sparks Legal and Social Turmoil

In a significant legal development, a Bangladesh court has denied a request to advance the hearing date for the bail petition of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is detained on sedition charges. The court confirmed that the hearing will proceed as scheduled on January 2, 2025, despite a plea for an earlier date.

Court officials outlined that the Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge, Saiful Islam, dismissed the request because the lawyer advocating for the advance, Rabindra Ghose, lacked the authorized power of attorney to represent Das. Ghose acknowledged this oversight, pledging to secure the necessary documentation promptly.

The case has sparked widespread protests, as Das' supporters challenge the legitimacy of the charges, asserting he is the victim of positional power play. Meanwhile, a counter-campaign seeks to ban the association he was formerly linked with, accentuating the case's complexity amid broader socio-political dynamics in Bangladesh.

