Haiti Reopens Main International Airport Amid Rising Gang Violence

Haiti's main international airport in Port-au-Prince has resumed operations after being shut down due to gang violence for the second time this year.

Heightened security presence, with support from Kenyan police leading a UN initiative, has allowed for the reopening, ensuring the safety of travelers and aircraft.

The airport had ceased operations following incidents in which gangs fired upon commercial flights, causing flight cancellations and a temporary FAA ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti.

