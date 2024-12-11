Left Menu

Haiti Reopens Main International Airport Amid Rising Gang Violence

Haiti's main international airport in Port-au-Prince has reopened after a gang-violence-induced closure. Enhanced security measures, backed by Kenyan police as part of a UN mission, facilitated its reopening. The airport was closed after gang attacks on aircraft, significantly affecting air travel to and from Haiti.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haiti's main international airport in Port-au-Prince has resumed operations after being shut down due to gang violence for the second time this year.

Heightened security presence, with support from Kenyan police leading a UN initiative, has allowed for the reopening, ensuring the safety of travelers and aircraft.

The airport had ceased operations following incidents in which gangs fired upon commercial flights, causing flight cancellations and a temporary FAA ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti.

