Crackdown on Turkish Criminal Gangs in Greece

Greek authorities have detained 16 individuals and seized drugs and weapons in an effort to dismantle Turkish criminal groups operating in Greece. This surge in criminal activity is linked to an increased presence of Turkish gang members in the country, leading to violent clashes and legal repercussions.

Updated: 11-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:29 IST
  • Greece

Greek authorities have launched an intensive operation, resulting in the detention of 16 individuals alongside the confiscation of drugs and weapons, targeting Turkish criminal factions in the nation, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The surge in criminal activities involving Turkish nationals has been notable, marked by shootings and arrests for gun possession, which police attribute to the influx of gang members fleeing internal conflicts in Turkey.

A recent incident under investigation involves the tragic death of two Turks and the injury of another in southern Athens. Furthermore, in a separate case, a Turkish national awaits trial following a fatal shooting at Piraeus port.

