Left Menu

Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Uncertainty

European countries have suspended Syrian asylum applications after rebels seized Damascus and President Assad fled to Russia. Nations such as Austria, Belgium, and Germany are assessing the situation and postponing decisions. The move reflects the concern over Syria's current security climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:53 IST
Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Uncertainty

European nations have temporarily halted the processing of asylum applications from Syrians following significant political upheaval in Syria. This decision comes after rebels took over Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending a prolonged civil conflict.

Austria, Belgium, and Germany are among the countries that have paused these applications, citing the need for an in-depth assessment of the volatile security situation in Syria. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has called for a program of repatriation and deportation, while Belgium's Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons emphasized the importance of evaluating the risk of persecution.

The suspension reflects concerns over the instability in Syria and the necessity for European countries to re-evaluate their asylum policies in light of these recent developments. Many other EU countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Sweden, have adopted similar measures, indicating a widespread regional consensus on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024