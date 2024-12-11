Left Menu

Operation Muskan 13: Rescuing Maharashtra's Lost Voices

A 14-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped in Latur, Maharashtra, has been rescued from Pune by police. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit located her, leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who allegedly married her. This rescue is part of 'Operation Muskan 13' to track missing individuals in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:58 IST
Operation Muskan 13: Rescuing Maharashtra's Lost Voices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A teenage girl, reportedly abducted from Latur district in Maharashtra roughly six months ago, has been successfully rescued in Pune, according to police sources.

The 14-year-old was located by the Latur police force's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on Monday, revealing efforts to combat human trafficking in the region.

Inspector Babita Wakadkar confirmed an ongoing investigation, as a 22-year-old man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping and marrying the minor. This endeavor is part of 'Operation Muskan 13' to find missing women and children across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

