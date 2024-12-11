Operation Muskan 13: Rescuing Maharashtra's Lost Voices

A teenage girl, reportedly abducted from Latur district in Maharashtra roughly six months ago, has been successfully rescued in Pune, according to police sources.

The 14-year-old was located by the Latur police force's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on Monday, revealing efforts to combat human trafficking in the region.

Inspector Babita Wakadkar confirmed an ongoing investigation, as a 22-year-old man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping and marrying the minor. This endeavor is part of 'Operation Muskan 13' to find missing women and children across the state.

