Delhi Crime Rates See Noticeable Drop: A Statistical Breakdown

Delhi witnessed a decline in crime, including murder and rape, with a 22% decrease in snatching incidents and a slight reduction in robbery and murder rates. The city reported fewer rape and molestation cases, as well as a drop in theft-related e-FIRs, indicating improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has seen a significant decline in crime rates, according to recent data. Notably, incidents of snatching have dropped by 22% from 7,256 cases in 2023 to 6,118 in 2024. Overall, the capital reported 9,902 cases of heinous crimes, down from 11,207 the previous year.

Robbery cases also saw a minor decrease of around 7%, while murder rates witnessed a marginal dip of 0.8%. Rape cases fell by nearly 3%, pointing to improved safety conditions in the city.

The data further reveal a reduction in theft-related e-FIRs and fewer cases of women's harassment. These statistics underscore the effectiveness of current policing and community safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

