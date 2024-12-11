Delhi Crime Rates See Noticeable Drop: A Statistical Breakdown

Delhi has seen a significant decline in crime rates, according to recent data. Notably, incidents of snatching have dropped by 22% from 7,256 cases in 2023 to 6,118 in 2024. Overall, the capital reported 9,902 cases of heinous crimes, down from 11,207 the previous year.

Robbery cases also saw a minor decrease of around 7%, while murder rates witnessed a marginal dip of 0.8%. Rape cases fell by nearly 3%, pointing to improved safety conditions in the city.

The data further reveal a reduction in theft-related e-FIRs and fewer cases of women's harassment. These statistics underscore the effectiveness of current policing and community safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)