Wall Street's Bulls Charge as Inflation Stays Steady

Wall Street's leading indexes commenced trading on a high note Wednesday, driven by an inflation report that aligned with market expectations. This data bolstered investor confidence regarding a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52.6 points, or 0.12%, reaching 44,300.41 at the market's opening.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 25.2 points or 0.42% to start at 6,060.15, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 145.7 points or 0.74%, opening at 19,832.955.

