Left Menu

Wall Street's Bulls Charge as Inflation Stays Steady

Wall Street's indexes opened higher after an inflation reading matched expectations, reinforcing forecasts for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw notable increases in their early trading hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:05 IST
Wall Street's Bulls Charge as Inflation Stays Steady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading indexes commenced trading on a high note Wednesday, driven by an inflation report that aligned with market expectations. This data bolstered investor confidence regarding a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52.6 points, or 0.12%, reaching 44,300.41 at the market's opening.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 25.2 points or 0.42% to start at 6,060.15, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 145.7 points or 0.74%, opening at 19,832.955.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024