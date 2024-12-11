Diplomacy in Tension: India-Bangladesh Relations Unveiled
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri assured India of action against violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh. Misri briefed India's parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, addressing concerns about bilateral relations following political changes in Bangladesh. Despite tensions, India seeks a constructive path forward with Bangladesh.
In a recent briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri assured India's parliamentary standing committee on external affairs of action against violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh. This follows his return from the neighboring country, amid burgeoning tensions and concerns over bilateral relations.
The meeting witnessed extensive discussions, including pressing questions regarding political dynamics in Bangladesh. Misri emphasized India's commitment to protecting minority interests, while also dismissing media rumors about any revisions to bilateral agreements.
Despite underlying tensions, India urged a constructive engagement with Bangladesh, advocating for a forward-looking approach to strengthen diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, considerations of parliamentary visits to Bangladesh and Bhutan were also explored.
