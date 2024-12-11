Left Menu

Diplomacy in Tension: India-Bangladesh Relations Unveiled

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri assured India of action against violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh. Misri briefed India's parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, addressing concerns about bilateral relations following political changes in Bangladesh. Despite tensions, India seeks a constructive path forward with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:14 IST
Diplomacy in Tension: India-Bangladesh Relations Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri assured India's parliamentary standing committee on external affairs of action against violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh. This follows his return from the neighboring country, amid burgeoning tensions and concerns over bilateral relations.

The meeting witnessed extensive discussions, including pressing questions regarding political dynamics in Bangladesh. Misri emphasized India's commitment to protecting minority interests, while also dismissing media rumors about any revisions to bilateral agreements.

Despite underlying tensions, India urged a constructive engagement with Bangladesh, advocating for a forward-looking approach to strengthen diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, considerations of parliamentary visits to Bangladesh and Bhutan were also explored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024