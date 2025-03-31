If they (BJP) have problems with minorities, will they change Constitution of country, questions Mamata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
If they (BJP) have problems with minorities, will they change Constitution of country, questions Mamata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gadkari Champions Equality Over Caste Politics in Nagpur Address
Maha Kumbh Controversy: Adityanath and Banerjee Clash Over Cultural Legacies
Raisina Dialogue 2023: A Global Confluence on Geopolitics and Geo-economics
Adityanath vs. Banerjee: Holi, Kumbh, and the Role of Media
Farmers' Rally: A Stand for Rights at Punjab Assembly