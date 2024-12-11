Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Techie Faces Alleged Harassment in Troubled Marriage

A Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, reportedly took his own life on Monday, citing harassment from his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family, originally from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. A case of abetment of suicide has been filed against them. Previously, Nikita had lodged multiple dowry harassment cases against Subhash and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling case of alleged harassment, Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash reportedly took his own life on Monday. The 34-year-old had accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment, leading to a case of abetment of suicide against them.

Subhash's wife, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had previously filed a dowry harassment case against Subhash and his relatives. Despite ongoing legal battles, communication between Jaunpur and Bengaluru police remains unestablished, according to Jaunpur's Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal Sharma.

Nikita's family has declined media engagement, opting to address allegations legally. Subhash and Nikita, married since 2019 and parents to a child, were reportedly embroiled in a longstanding dispute over maintenance payments, despite earlier court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

