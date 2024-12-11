Tragedy Strikes as Techie Faces Alleged Harassment in Troubled Marriage

In a troubling case of alleged harassment, Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash reportedly took his own life on Monday. The 34-year-old had accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment, leading to a case of abetment of suicide against them.

Subhash's wife, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had previously filed a dowry harassment case against Subhash and his relatives. Despite ongoing legal battles, communication between Jaunpur and Bengaluru police remains unestablished, according to Jaunpur's Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal Sharma.

Nikita's family has declined media engagement, opting to address allegations legally. Subhash and Nikita, married since 2019 and parents to a child, were reportedly embroiled in a longstanding dispute over maintenance payments, despite earlier court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)