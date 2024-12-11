Left Menu

Karnataka's Reservation Row: Panchamasali Lingayat's Demand Sparks Debate

Leaders of the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, opposing the inclusion of the Panchamasali Lingayat community in the backward category-2A. The Panchamasali community demands this inclusion for more reservation but face opposition citing their financial and social strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:22 IST
Karnataka's Reservation Row: Panchamasali Lingayat's Demand Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the debate over caste reservation intensifies as leaders of the State Backward Castes Federation submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. Central to the controversy is the Panchamasali Lingayat community, whose leaders are advocating against their inclusion in the backward category-2A, emphasizing their solid financial and social standing.

Currently, the Panchamasali Lingayat community is fighting a 12-year battle for inclusion in the 2A category, which offers a 15% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, an upgrade from their current 3B classification that provides a 5% quota. Their agitation, supported by prominent figures like the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, recently escalated into a significant protest in Belagavi, leading to violence and police intervention.

Political figures like former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have criticized the government's handling of the situation. Bommai insists that the new reservation policy introduced by the previous administration should be fully implemented. He also condemned the police's high-handed actions during the protests and called for immediate dialogue between the state government and the Panchamasali community to ensure a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024