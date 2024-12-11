Poland Moves to Shield Media from Hostile Takeovers
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced measures to protect major television stations, such as US-owned TVN, from hostile takeovers amid concerns over Russian influence. The initiative is part of a broader effort to secure the region against external interference, especially in light of recent events in Romania and Ukraine.
In a decisive move to guard against external threats, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Wednesday that major television networks, including the US-owned TVN, will be safeguarded against hostile acquisitions, particularly from Russia. This action aims to preserve the integrity of democratic processes in Europe.
Tusk highlighted recent alarms, referencing allegations of Russian interference in Romania's presidential elections. He labeled the incident a critical reminder of Russia's persistent threat, employing sophisticated methods to disrupt political landscapes, as evidenced by attacks on Ukraine-supporting nations' infrastructures.
Alongside Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Tusk emphasized the shared commitment of their nations, both EU members, to bolstering regional security against Russia's war on Ukraine. The protection measures also react to media reports of potential sales, underscoring the strategic importance of media autonomy.
