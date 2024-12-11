Left Menu

Poland Moves to Shield Media from Hostile Takeovers

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced measures to protect major television stations, such as US-owned TVN, from hostile takeovers amid concerns over Russian influence. The initiative is part of a broader effort to secure the region against external interference, especially in light of recent events in Romania and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:22 IST
Poland Moves to Shield Media from Hostile Takeovers
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a decisive move to guard against external threats, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Wednesday that major television networks, including the US-owned TVN, will be safeguarded against hostile acquisitions, particularly from Russia. This action aims to preserve the integrity of democratic processes in Europe.

Tusk highlighted recent alarms, referencing allegations of Russian interference in Romania's presidential elections. He labeled the incident a critical reminder of Russia's persistent threat, employing sophisticated methods to disrupt political landscapes, as evidenced by attacks on Ukraine-supporting nations' infrastructures.

Alongside Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Tusk emphasized the shared commitment of their nations, both EU members, to bolstering regional security against Russia's war on Ukraine. The protection measures also react to media reports of potential sales, underscoring the strategic importance of media autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024