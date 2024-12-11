Left Menu

NIA Crackdown on Terrorist-Gangster Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) undertook searches targeting the Khalistan Terrorist Force and affiliates of Canadian-based Arsh Dala in Punjab and Haryana. This action is part of an investigation into terrorist activities aimed at recruiting and executing attacks in India. Several digital devices and documents were seized.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on a suspected terrorist-gangster network, conducting comprehensive searches across Punjab and Haryana Wednesday. This operation targeted alleged operatives of the banned Khalistan Terrorist Force and associates linked to the Canada-based figure Arsh Dala.

Authorities revealed that these searches focused on individuals connected to the detained Baljeet Maur and additional suspects tied to Dala and the KTF. Locations raided included Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur, and Mansa in Punjab, as well as Sirsa in Haryana.

Per the NIA's statement, investigations unveiled efforts by foreign leaders of terrorist organizations to recruit members in India, aiming to execute terror activities on Indian soil. The NIA seized mobile phones, digital devices, and incriminating documents during these operations, which stem from a case initiated earlier this year upon the Union Home Ministry's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

