Exoneration in Odisha Coal Scam: A Deep-Dive

A special CBI court has acquitted six individuals, including former coal secretary H C Gupta, in connection with an alleged coal scam in Odisha. The court found no evidence of misrepresentation or conspiracy and dismissed the charges against all accused due to insufficient evidence.

In a landmark decision on Wednesday, a special CBI court acquitted six individuals in connection with a high-profile coal scam case associated with the allocation of two coal blocs in Odisha. The accused, including former coal secretary H C Gupta and two other public servants, were cleared of all charges.

The court presided by special judge Sanjay Bansal, acquitted other notable individuals linked to the case as well, including Navabharat Power Pvt. Ltd., its former chairman P Trivikrama Prasad, ex-managing director Y Harish Chandra Prasad, and former coal ministry officials K S Kropha and K C Samaria. The judge ruled that the CBI failed to prove any 'misrepresentation' or conspiracy beyond reasonable doubt.

The verdict underscored that the accused had not induced or cheated the Ministry of Coal as claimed. The court further determined that no criminal breach of trust could be substantiated under Section 405 of the IPC. This decision concludes a significant chapter in the long-standing coal scam investigation.

