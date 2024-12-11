EU Tightens Grip with 15th Sanctions Package on Russia

The European Union's diplomatic leaders reached consensus on Wednesday to implement a 15th round of sanctions targeting Russia, according to the Hungarian EU presidency.

These newly agreed sanctions will crack down on vessels from non-member countries aiding Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. Additional individuals and entities will also face penalties.

This latest package, which will be presented to EU foreign ministers for formal adoption, will extend the Czech Republic's import period for Russian oil-based products and impact approximately 30 entities, over 50 individuals, and a fleet of 45 tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)