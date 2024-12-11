EU Tightens Grip with 15th Sanctions Package on Russia
The European Union's 15th sanctions package against Russia, aimed at countering its ongoing war in Ukraine, will target aiding vessels, individuals, and entities, with extensions for specific oil imports. The new measures will add to the already substantial sanctions list affecting over 2,200 individuals and entities.
The European Union's diplomatic leaders reached consensus on Wednesday to implement a 15th round of sanctions targeting Russia, according to the Hungarian EU presidency.
These newly agreed sanctions will crack down on vessels from non-member countries aiding Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. Additional individuals and entities will also face penalties.
This latest package, which will be presented to EU foreign ministers for formal adoption, will extend the Czech Republic's import period for Russian oil-based products and impact approximately 30 entities, over 50 individuals, and a fleet of 45 tankers.
