Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, concentrating on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin reported on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Putin criticized Kyiv's policy, emphasizing it as a barrier to peaceful resolution. The communication did not disclose the specific timing of the call, but both leaders highlighted their concerns.

Additionally, the conversation encompassed strengthening bilateral trade ties and advancing collaborative energy projects, underlining both nations' commitment to deepening their economic partnership.

