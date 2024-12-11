Left Menu

Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine and Energy Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations. They criticized Kyiv's approach towards peace and explored enhancing their trade and energy collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:53 IST
Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine and Energy Cooperation
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, concentrating on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin reported on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Putin criticized Kyiv's policy, emphasizing it as a barrier to peaceful resolution. The communication did not disclose the specific timing of the call, but both leaders highlighted their concerns.

Additionally, the conversation encompassed strengthening bilateral trade ties and advancing collaborative energy projects, underlining both nations' commitment to deepening their economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024