Escalation in the Ukraine Conflict: ATACMS and Hypersonic Missiles in Play

In a significant development on December 11, Ukraine targeted a Russian military airfield using six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles. This move, confirmed by Russia's defense ministry, could lead to escalatory actions from Moscow, including the potential use of a new hypersonic missile.

Russia claimed to have neutralized the missile threat using both its missile defense system and electronic warfare. The attack comes amidst heightened tensions, with Moscow warning of retaliatory measures against what it perceives as aggression by Western countries.

As the conflict intensifies, there are growing fears of it entering a new and more dangerous phase. This development has also sparked discussions about the involvement of Western nations, especially with President-elect Donald Trump advocating for negotiations and ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)