Controversy Erupts Over FIFA's World Cup Decision

Amnesty International criticized FIFA's decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup, citing risks to human rights. FIFA faces backlash from human rights groups demanding substantial reforms in Saudi Arabia to protect labor and civil rights. The criticism echoes past controversies during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:27 IST
Amnesty International has criticized FIFA for its decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 men's World Cup, citing the country's problematic human rights record as a significant concern.

In a statement co-signed by 21 organisations, Steve Cockburn and others expressed fears about exploitation of workers and potential human rights abuses if reforms are not implemented.

Amid growing pressure from global rights bodies and entities, FIFA has been called upon to impose strict human rights measures in line with its own criteria for host countries.

