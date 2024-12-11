Controversy Erupts Over FIFA's World Cup Decision

Amnesty International has criticized FIFA for its decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 men's World Cup, citing the country's problematic human rights record as a significant concern.

In a statement co-signed by 21 organisations, Steve Cockburn and others expressed fears about exploitation of workers and potential human rights abuses if reforms are not implemented.

Amid growing pressure from global rights bodies and entities, FIFA has been called upon to impose strict human rights measures in line with its own criteria for host countries.

