Father Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime in Chamoli
A Chamoli district court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the rape of his 10-year-old daughter under the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, granting Rs 20,000 to the victim. Additionally, Rs 3 lakh compensation was ordered by the state government.
A district court in Chamoli has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of his 10-year-old daughter. The verdict was delivered by Special district sessions judge Bindhyachal Singh.
The convicted man was prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Along with the prison sentence, he received a fine of Rs 25,000, of which Rs 20,000 will go to the victim. Moreover, the court mandated the state government to provide Rs 3 lakh in victim compensation within 30 days under the Uttarakhand Victim from Crime Assistance Scheme, 2013.
The crime, dating back to 2022, occurred while the family lived in Joshimath tehsil. The case came to light when the victim confided in her mother, leading to her father's arrest and subsequent conviction.
