Erdogan's Diplomatic Outreach Over Horn of Africa Dispute

In an attempt to mediate ongoing tensions in the Horn of Africa, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan conducted separate meetings with leaders from Somalia and Ethiopia. The discussions revolved around the contentious Somaliland region, an area central to disputes between the two nations.

Officials confirmed that Erdogan engaged in bilateral discussions with both Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Somalia's state broadcaster reported efforts to strengthen relations and potentially initiate a third negotiation round, with Turkey as mediator.

Turkey's initiative follows prior mediation attempts that faltered amid Ethiopia's plans to develop a port in Somaliland, a region seeking international recognition against Somalia's wishes. The discord has aligned Somalia with other regional players like Egypt, amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)