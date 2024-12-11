Juvenile Crime Shocks Northeast Delhi
Two juveniles were detained for allegedly stabbing a man to death following a robbery in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred near Puja Modal School. Both suspects, aged 15 and 16, confessed to the crime. A knife, Rs 200, and a stolen scooter were recovered.
- Country:
- India
In a grim incident unfolding in northeast Delhi, two juveniles have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a fatal stabbing following a robbery. The crime reportedly took place in the Jafrabad area early Wednesday morning.
According to police reports, around 2.30 am, officials were alerted to a stabbing incident near Puja Modal School in Maujpur. The victim was swiftly transported to JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and subsequently moved to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The young suspects, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended shortly after the attack. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Authorities recovered a knife, Rs 200 in cash, and a stolen scooter believed to have been used in the robbery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two dead, five injured as explosion wrecks three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city: police.
Police Action Sparks Controversy Amid Farmers' Protest
Delhi Police Nabs Nandu Gang Sharpshooters in Morning Encounter
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Blast Rocks Chandigarh Restaurant, Police Probe Underway