Juvenile Crime Shocks Northeast Delhi

Two juveniles were detained for allegedly stabbing a man to death following a robbery in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred near Puja Modal School. Both suspects, aged 15 and 16, confessed to the crime. A knife, Rs 200, and a stolen scooter were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:52 IST
Juvenile Crime Shocks Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a grim incident unfolding in northeast Delhi, two juveniles have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a fatal stabbing following a robbery. The crime reportedly took place in the Jafrabad area early Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, around 2.30 am, officials were alerted to a stabbing incident near Puja Modal School in Maujpur. The victim was swiftly transported to JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and subsequently moved to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The young suspects, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended shortly after the attack. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Authorities recovered a knife, Rs 200 in cash, and a stolen scooter believed to have been used in the robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

