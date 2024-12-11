Left Menu

Tragic Collision in CM's Convoy Leaves One Dead and Six Injured in Jaipur

A traffic police assistant sub inspector died and six others were injured when vehicles in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy crashed in Jaipur. The accident happened as Sharma was en route to a Laghu Udyog Bharti program. A case has been filed, and the CM expressed condolences.

A traffic police assistant sub inspector tragically lost his life, and six others sustained injuries during an accident involving two vehicles from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur's Jagatpura area on Wednesday.

The collision occurred while Sharma was on his way to attend a Laghu Udyog Bharti program, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest. The crash involved seven individuals, including five policemen, when a car entered the road from the wrong side and struck the escort vehicle near Akshaya Patra Chauraha.

ASI Surendra Singh, tasked with controlling traffic, succumbed to severe head injuries. A police case has been registered, and Chief Minister Sharma has expressed his condolences and assured the injured would receive proper medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

