River Management Crisis in Northern Bengal: Ignored Pleas and Local Initiatives

As the recurrent flooding situation in northern West Bengal intensifies, state officials are expressing frustration with the Central government's inaction. Despite repeated prompts from the state administration, the Centre has yet to take definitive steps to alleviate the crises.

Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya voiced regret over the Central government's delay in establishing the Indo-Bhutan River Commission. Despite multiple appeals by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs, the issue remains largely ignored.

With rivers from the Bhutan hills causing devastation in Bengal, the state government is pursuing its own studies and projects like the Ghatal Master Plan, which aims to prevent annual deluges through significant infrastructural efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)