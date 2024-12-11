Left Menu

River Management Crisis in Northern Bengal: Ignored Pleas and Local Initiatives

The West Bengal government accuses the Central government of inaction regarding recurring floods in northern Bengal. Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya highlights the need for an Indo-Bhutan River Commission. Meanwhile, the state advances its own initiatives, including the Ghatal Master Plan, amidst political discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:03 IST
River Management Crisis in Northern Bengal: Ignored Pleas and Local Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the recurrent flooding situation in northern West Bengal intensifies, state officials are expressing frustration with the Central government's inaction. Despite repeated prompts from the state administration, the Centre has yet to take definitive steps to alleviate the crises.

Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya voiced regret over the Central government's delay in establishing the Indo-Bhutan River Commission. Despite multiple appeals by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs, the issue remains largely ignored.

With rivers from the Bhutan hills causing devastation in Bengal, the state government is pursuing its own studies and projects like the Ghatal Master Plan, which aims to prevent annual deluges through significant infrastructural efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024