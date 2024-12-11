Left Menu

Tensions Ignite in Jubbaland Amid Political Intrigue

Clashes erupted between Somalia's federal forces and Jubbaland, symbolizing internal political tensions within Somalia. These conflicts threaten to undermine efforts against the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, particularly as the African Union peacekeeping mandate approaches its expiration. Key concerns involve territorial disputes and upcoming leadership controversies.

Updated: 11-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:13 IST
Recent clashes between Somalia's federal government forces and those from the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region have raised concerns about escalating internal tensions hindering efforts against the al Shabaab militant group. The tumult follows a contested regional election and precedes the expiration of an African Union peacekeeping mandate.

On Wednesday, Jubbaland's assistant security minister Adan Ahmed Haji reported that federal troops used drones to attack Jubbaland forces in Ras Kamboni. He claimed that federal forces later surrendered and fled. The Somali Defence Minister countered, alleging that Jubbaland initiated the violence.

As the battle claims lives and challenges regional stability, observers focus on the maritime dispute with Kenya and the critical roles played by Jubbaland's resources. Discussions continue on the future of the African Union's peacekeeping efforts amidst political arrests and counterclaims by regional and federal leaders.

