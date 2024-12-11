Rajratna Ambedkar Critiques Lower Court Decisions: A Call for Constitutional Integrity

Rajratna Ambedkar, the renowned great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, criticized lower courts for accepting petitions that he deemed in violation of the Places of Worship Act.

At a press conference in Ajmer organized by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Ambedkar warned that if these trends continue, he would initiate petitions to reveal the Buddhist heritage that allegedly lies beneath some temples.

Ambedkar emphasized the need to challenge biased petitions, which he argues threaten the secular foundation of India's Constitution, and called on the government to firmly stand by constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)