Drone Diplomacy: Ukrainian Influence in Syria's Regime Change

Syrian rebels, supported by Ukrainian intelligence, received 150 drones and operatives leading up to their recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. This development, amidst Ukraine and Russia's ongoing conflict, threatens the stability of Russian military interests in Syria and the broader Middle East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:30 IST
In recent weeks, Syrian rebels have significantly altered the balance of power by toppling Bashar al-Assad, an action precipitated by covert support from Ukrainian intelligence. According to the Washington Post, Ukrainian operatives supplied approximately 150 drones and dispatched 20 operators to enhance the capabilities of the rebels, known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

This support from Ukraine, which is itself embroiled in a conflict with Russia, challenges Russia's longstanding influence in Syria. Moscow has been a pivotal ally of Assad since 2015, providing critical military assistance. The delivery of Ukrainian drones to HTS was initially disclosed by Russia, despite Ukraine officially denying these allegations.

Analysts warn that Assad's overthrow endangers Russian strategic interests, including two key military facilities and its influence in the Middle East. Observers continue to monitor this dynamic situation, assessing the implications for regional stability as the interim administration consolidates control in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

