FBI Director Christopher Wray to Resign Amid Transition
FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced he will resign at the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, following President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate Kash Patel. This move was expected given Patel's nomination for the role in Trump's new administration.
FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign when President Joe Biden's term ends in January. This decision follows President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel, a known loyalist, to take over the role.
Wray disclosed his decision during a town hall meeting with FBI staff, indicating it was made 'after weeks of careful thought.' His resignation was anticipated after Trump's announcement favoring Patel. Wray was initially appointed by Trump in 2017, following the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey.
While President Trump had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Wray, notably after his congressional testimony in September, Wray maintained a low profile, often avoiding direct confrontation with the White House.
