Russia Condemns U.S. Financial Move to Aid Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. for transferring $20 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, labeling the act as 'robbery'. The ministry hinted at potentially utilizing Western assets in Russia to boost its industrial capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:16 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States' decision to transfer $20 billion worth of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, asserting that the act amounts to 'simple robbery'.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry criticized the financial aid move and underscored growing tensions between the two nations.
As a countermeasure, Russian officials hinted at the possibility of using Western assets within its borders to strengthen the country's industrial capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
