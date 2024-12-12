Russia Condemns U.S. Financial Move to Aid Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States' decision to transfer $20 billion worth of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, asserting that the act amounts to 'simple robbery'.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry criticized the financial aid move and underscored growing tensions between the two nations.

As a countermeasure, Russian officials hinted at the possibility of using Western assets within its borders to strengthen the country's industrial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)