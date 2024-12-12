Crackdown in Manipur: Three PREPAK-Pro Cadres Arrested

Authorities in Manipur have arrested three individuals linked to the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) in Thoubal district, police announced Thursday.

The trio, involved in extortion, were apprehended near HDFC Bank following a combined operation by the Commando Unit Thoubal and Assam Rifles. The operation took place under the guidance of senior SP Thoubal District and resulted in the discovery of a grenade, demand letters, and more.

The detainees, identified as Nambram Indrajit Singh, Rajkumar Mohen Sana, and Warepam Albert Meitei Thoi, allegedly extracted money from educational institutions and government offices. Meanwhile, separate operations in Churachandpur and Chandel districts saw the recovery of 10 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)