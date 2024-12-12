Left Menu

Tragic West Bank Shooting: Child Killed in Suspected Attack

A suspected Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the West Bank resulted in the death of a child and injured four others. Israeli forces are pursuing the gunman with roadblocks set near Bethlehem amid rising violence in the region, compounded by the recent conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:12 IST
A suspected Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank claimed the life of a child, Israeli emergency services reported. The incident occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Israeli military, forces are actively pursuing the suspected gunman, having established roadblocks and encircling an area near Bethlehem.

Medical sources confirmed that at least four individuals were wounded in the attack, including a child critically injured who later succumbed in a Jerusalem hospital. This tragedy is part of escalating violence in the West Bank, exacerbated by the Gaza conflict that began on October 7 last year, alongside frequent Israeli military operations and attacks by both settlers and Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

