Assam's Controversial Move: Linking Aadhaar to NRC Sparks Political Backlash

The Assam government's controversial decision to require an NRC application for Aadhaar card eligibility has sparked fierce backlash from opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress. They argue the state has become a 'banana republic' under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling BJP.

On Wednesday, the Assam government mandated that applications for Aadhaar cards be linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This measure aims to address infiltration issues from Bangladesh, according to CM Sarma. However, opponents claim it further marginalizes vulnerable populations in the state.

Critics, like Congress's Gaurav Gogoi and TMC's Sushmita Dev, point out the lack of official notification for the NRC and question the fairness of denying Aadhaar based on its status. They contend the decision is politically motivated, placing unnecessary barriers in front of those seeking the identity card.

