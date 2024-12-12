Dmitry Medvedev Engages in Strategic Talks with Xi Jinping
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Currently serving as Russia's deputy chairman of the Security Council, Medvedev has arrived in Beijing to conduct two days of discussions with Chinese officials, emphasizing strategic cooperation between the two nations.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled to hold a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to TASS news agency. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, landed in Beijing on December 10 for a two-day visit focused on substantial talks with Chinese leaders.
The talks are expected to cover a range of strategic topics, reinforcing bilateral ties and highlighting the importance of cooperation in global security matters.
