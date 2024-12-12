Dmitry Medvedev Engages in Strategic Talks with Xi Jinping

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled to hold a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to TASS news agency. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, landed in Beijing on December 10 for a two-day visit focused on substantial talks with Chinese leaders.

The talks are expected to cover a range of strategic topics, reinforcing bilateral ties and highlighting the importance of cooperation in global security matters.

