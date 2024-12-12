Odisha Launches 30 ERSS Vehicles for Swift Emergency Response

In a significant development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched 30 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles to enhance emergency response times in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The ERSS vehicles, designed to provide rapid assistance in emergencies, will patrol the cities and promise to reach those in need ahead of conventional police, ambulance, or fire services. Majhi emphasized that the initiative aims to revolutionize emergency response by maintaining constant vehicle movement across urban areas.

During the inauguration at the Commissionerate Police headquarters, the Chief Minister revealed that 22 vehicles will serve Bhubaneswar, while eight are allocated for Cuttack. Citizens can avail themselves of this service by dialing 112. Additionally, he announced plans to fill 10,000 posts in the home department, including 5,000 new home guard roles, with 2,416 positions to be filled imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)