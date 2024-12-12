Left Menu

Outrage over Constitution Replica Damage Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra

Tensions flared in Maharashtra's Parbhani after a replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue was damaged. BSP president Mayawati condemned the act and urged for calm, while Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav demanded a probe, accusing the BJP-led government of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:16 IST
Outrage over Constitution Replica Damage Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Parbhani, Maharashtra following the vandalism of a Constitution replica adjacent to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, a revered figure in Indian history. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has targeted the attack, labeling it a disgrace and urging peace in the community.

Post-incident, protests erupted across the region, leading to disturbances including arson and damage to public and private property. Authorities have detained 40 individuals linked to the disruptions, as calls for stringent actions against the perpetrators grow louder.

Additional criticism arose from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government, suspecting foul play and demanding a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked nationwide debate regarding the respect and protection of constitutional symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024