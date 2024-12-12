Outrage over Constitution Replica Damage Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra
Tensions flared in Maharashtra's Parbhani after a replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue was damaged. BSP president Mayawati condemned the act and urged for calm, while Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav demanded a probe, accusing the BJP-led government of negligence.
Tensions escalated in Parbhani, Maharashtra following the vandalism of a Constitution replica adjacent to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, a revered figure in Indian history. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has targeted the attack, labeling it a disgrace and urging peace in the community.
Post-incident, protests erupted across the region, leading to disturbances including arson and damage to public and private property. Authorities have detained 40 individuals linked to the disruptions, as calls for stringent actions against the perpetrators grow louder.
Additional criticism arose from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government, suspecting foul play and demanding a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked nationwide debate regarding the respect and protection of constitutional symbols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
