Finland Blocks Russian Real Estate Deals Over Security Concerns

In a move addressing national security concerns, Finland's Ministry of Defence has halted seven real estate transactions involving Russian buyers. This decision reflects a growing effort to restrict property acquisitions near strategic locations by Russian citizens.

Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized the crucial nature of protecting national security amid the current geopolitical climate. The recent blocks include properties in southern and southwestern Finland. The buyers, both Russian citizens, faced restrictions due to potential threats these acquisitions could pose.

Amid escalating tensions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland's government is considering a broader ban on property purchases by Russian citizens. The country's move to join NATO underscores its shift from decades of non-alignment to active security partnerships.

