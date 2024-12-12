Tragic Loss: IIIT-Srikakulam Student's Untimely Death
An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student from IIIT-Srikakulam allegedly died by suicide, according to police. The incident occurred when the student jumped from the third floor of the hostel. Despite immediate medical attention, the student succumbed to injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a love affair connection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student at IIIT-Srikakulam tragically died by suicide on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.
Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police, KV Maheshwar Reddy, informed that the teenager from Prakasam district plunged from the hostel's third floor.
Despite quick efforts by students and staff, the student could not be saved. Police have registered a case under BNSS Section 194 and are probing a potential link between the suicide and a love affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NBCC Secures Major Rs 316 Crore School Hostel Upgrade Project in Odisha
Forest Felling Fury: Smuggling Scandal in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District
Reopening the Himalayas: Mangan District Welcomes Tourists Again
Ceasefire Fails as Sectarian Violence Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District
Escalating Violence in Pakistan's Kurram District: Civilians in Crossfire