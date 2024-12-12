Left Menu

Tragic Loss: IIIT-Srikakulam Student's Untimely Death

An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student from IIIT-Srikakulam allegedly died by suicide, according to police. The incident occurred when the student jumped from the third floor of the hostel. Despite immediate medical attention, the student succumbed to injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a love affair connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student at IIIT-Srikakulam tragically died by suicide on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.

Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police, KV Maheshwar Reddy, informed that the teenager from Prakasam district plunged from the hostel's third floor.

Despite quick efforts by students and staff, the student could not be saved. Police have registered a case under BNSS Section 194 and are probing a potential link between the suicide and a love affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

