Tragic Loss: IIIT-Srikakulam Student's Untimely Death

An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student at IIIT-Srikakulam tragically died by suicide on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.

Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police, KV Maheshwar Reddy, informed that the teenager from Prakasam district plunged from the hostel's third floor.

Despite quick efforts by students and staff, the student could not be saved. Police have registered a case under BNSS Section 194 and are probing a potential link between the suicide and a love affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)