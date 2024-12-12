Left Menu

Protests Ignite After Farmer's Tragic Death on Delhi Highway

A 45-year-old farmer, Dhirender, died during a protest demanding a cut on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Bhaju village. Farmers have been staging a dharna for three months, facing transport issues. His death has intensified demands for relief for his family, with officials assuring support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:56 IST
Protests Ignite After Farmer's Tragic Death on Delhi Highway
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old farmer, Dhirender, died amid ongoing protests demanding a cut on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. The cause of his death remains under investigation, officials said.

Farmers, frustrated by transport issues, have been staging a sit-in for months, aiming to alleviate the transportation of their crops.

In response to the tragedy, officials have promised aid to the grieving family. The deceased's body is undergoing a post-mortem, while authorities work to address the protestors' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024