Protests Ignite After Farmer's Tragic Death on Delhi Highway
A 45-year-old farmer, Dhirender, died during a protest demanding a cut on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Bhaju village. Farmers have been staging a dharna for three months, facing transport issues. His death has intensified demands for relief for his family, with officials assuring support.
A 45-year-old farmer, Dhirender, died amid ongoing protests demanding a cut on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. The cause of his death remains under investigation, officials said.
Farmers, frustrated by transport issues, have been staging a sit-in for months, aiming to alleviate the transportation of their crops.
In response to the tragedy, officials have promised aid to the grieving family. The deceased's body is undergoing a post-mortem, while authorities work to address the protestors' demands.
