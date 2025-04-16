Congress Stages Dharnas Against ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case

Hundreds of Congress workers organized a protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nutannagar, West Tripura, on Wednesday. They expressed opposition to the chargesheet filed against party figureheads Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The protest, spearheaded by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha and senior MLA Sudip Roy Barman, underscored allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were deploying central agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to intimidate Congress leaders. 'The BJP's allegations against us are unfounded and designed to silence the voice of opposition,' Saha stated.

Conversely, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee countered these claims, asserting that the party would reveal the Gandhis' alleged role in a substantial embezzlement of public funds. Bhattacharjee alleged that the pair transferred nearly Rs 2,000 crore to their personal accounts via the National Herald operations and predicted their imminent incarceration based on the ED's comprehensive chargesheet against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)