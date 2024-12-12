Building Norm Breach Sparks Political Stir
Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq has been issued a show-cause notice by the sub-divisional magistrate of Sambhal for constructing a house without the necessary approvals. The notice is part of efforts to uphold local building norms under the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958.
The sub-divisional magistrate of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a show-cause notice to Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq. The notice alleges that Barq constructed a house without obtaining the required building map approval.
Issued on December 5 under the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958, the notice addresses violations of local building norms. District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia confirmed its issuance and emphasized the necessity for map approval before building in regulated areas.
Rajendra Pesia also noted that similar notices have been issued to other residents, underscoring the administration's intent to enforce compliance with regulations. Additional actions may follow if the violations remain unaddressed, officials warn.
