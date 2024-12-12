Justice in Prevailing Riots: A Hong Kong Landmark Verdict

A Hong Kong court delivered a landmark verdict on Thursday, convicting former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting of rioting. The charges stem from a violent incident at a subway station during the city's anti-government protests in July 2019.

Prosecutors claimed Lam provoked a mob of about 100 men, armed with wooden poles and metal rods, against protesters and bystanders at Yuen Long station. The ruling contradicts Lam's assertion of being a mediator, with Judge Stanley Chan ruling Lam sought political leverage from the chaos.

Lam, already imprisoned under a national security charge, awaits sentencing in this case. His conviction marks a significant episode in Hong Kong’s protest movement history, further exemplifying Beijing's tightening grip since imposing a national security law in 2020.

