Justice in Prevailing Riots: A Hong Kong Landmark Verdict
A Hong Kong court has convicted former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting of rioting during the July 2019 anti-government protests. The ruling shapes the historical narrative of a critical protest chapter. Lam allegedly incited violence rather than mediating. His sentencing remains pending alongside other co-defendants in the case.
A Hong Kong court delivered a landmark verdict on Thursday, convicting former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting of rioting. The charges stem from a violent incident at a subway station during the city's anti-government protests in July 2019.
Prosecutors claimed Lam provoked a mob of about 100 men, armed with wooden poles and metal rods, against protesters and bystanders at Yuen Long station. The ruling contradicts Lam's assertion of being a mediator, with Judge Stanley Chan ruling Lam sought political leverage from the chaos.
Lam, already imprisoned under a national security charge, awaits sentencing in this case. His conviction marks a significant episode in Hong Kong’s protest movement history, further exemplifying Beijing's tightening grip since imposing a national security law in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- lawyer
- protests
- rioting
- Lam Cheuk-ting
- Yuen Long
- judge
- conviction
- subway violence
- justice
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Reviews Termination of Women Civil Judges in Madhya Pradesh
Retired Judges Appeal to PM Modi Over Rising Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Judgement Day: Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Sikh Riots Case Verdict Looms
Justice Manmohan's Ascent: Delhi High Court Chief Judge Nominated for Supreme Court
Judge Denies Diddy Combs' $50 Million Bail Request Amid Witness Tampering Concerns