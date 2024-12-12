Britain Contemplates New Court Tier to Tackle Case Backlog

The United Kingdom is exploring the possibility of adding a new intermediate tier to its court system, as announced by the justice ministry on Thursday. The government aims to address a record backlog of cases and a burgeoning prison overcrowding crisis.

Faced with skyrocketing incarceration rates—the highest in Western Europe—the Labour government, in power since July, has already released thousands of prisoners early to ease overcrowding. Official figures reveal that the backlog at the Crown Court has surged to 73,105 cases, nearly doubling from pre-pandemic levels and increasing from 67,573 cases just a year ago.

An upcoming review will consider establishing intermediate courts to handle cases that exceed the scope of magistrates' courts but don't warrant Crown Court proceedings. Initial recommendations from the review are expected next year and may include empowering magistrates to handle more cases, thus freeing up Crown Court resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)