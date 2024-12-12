Left Menu

Britain Contemplates New Court Tier to Tackle Case Backlog

The UK is considering a new intermediate court tier to combat a record backlog of cases and prison overcrowding. Overcrowding led to early prisoner releases, as the Crown Court backlog reaches 73,105 cases. A review will propose recommendations next year to expedite legal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:28 IST
Britain Contemplates New Court Tier to Tackle Case Backlog
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is exploring the possibility of adding a new intermediate tier to its court system, as announced by the justice ministry on Thursday. The government aims to address a record backlog of cases and a burgeoning prison overcrowding crisis.

Faced with skyrocketing incarceration rates—the highest in Western Europe—the Labour government, in power since July, has already released thousands of prisoners early to ease overcrowding. Official figures reveal that the backlog at the Crown Court has surged to 73,105 cases, nearly doubling from pre-pandemic levels and increasing from 67,573 cases just a year ago.

An upcoming review will consider establishing intermediate courts to handle cases that exceed the scope of magistrates' courts but don't warrant Crown Court proceedings. Initial recommendations from the review are expected next year and may include empowering magistrates to handle more cases, thus freeing up Crown Court resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024