Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail After 5-Year Incarceration in UP Drugs Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to an accused in a UP drugs case, citing prolonged incarceration without trial as unjust. The bench observed that the petitioner had been in custody for over 5.2 years, with the trial still pending. The accused had been arrested under the NDPS Act in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:08 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail After 5-Year Incarceration in UP Drugs Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court granted bail on Thursday to a man accused in a drug-related case in Uttar Pradesh. The court emphasized that prolonged incarceration without the commencement of trial cannot be equated to serving a sentence.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, noted that the accused had been detained for more than 5.2 years since his arrest in January 2019, with no progress in the trial. The case, registered under the NDPS Act, highlights concerns of justice delays.

The state's counsel argued against the bail, citing attendance issues with a co-accused. However, the court maintained that the accused's freedoms should not be compromised due to others' actions and mandated his release with conditions dictated by the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025