Supreme Court Grants Bail After 5-Year Incarceration in UP Drugs Case

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court granted bail on Thursday to a man accused in a drug-related case in Uttar Pradesh. The court emphasized that prolonged incarceration without the commencement of trial cannot be equated to serving a sentence.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, noted that the accused had been detained for more than 5.2 years since his arrest in January 2019, with no progress in the trial. The case, registered under the NDPS Act, highlights concerns of justice delays.

The state's counsel argued against the bail, citing attendance issues with a co-accused. However, the court maintained that the accused's freedoms should not be compromised due to others' actions and mandated his release with conditions dictated by the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)